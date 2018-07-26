On July 25, 2018, Lottie Steinberg (nee Ladenburger), beloved wife of the late Kurt Steinberg; devoted daughter of the late Johanna and Arthur Ladenburger. Also survived by many loving cousins and special friends. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Friday, July 27, at 2 p.m. Interment at Chevra Ahavas Chesed Cemetery, Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Hadassah of Greater Baltimore, 3723 Old Court Road, #205, Baltimore, MD 21208 or Chizuk Amuno Congregation, 8100 Stevenson Road, Baltimore, MD 21208. The family will be receiving at 725 Mount Wilson Lane (North Oaks), Baltimore, MD 21208, on Friday only.