Happy to Host

Fourteen children and young siblings of fallen Israel Defense Forces soldiers enjoyed the Baltimore area this July as part of the Friends of the Israel Defense Forces LEGACY Program for an unforgettable two weeks of recreation, camp and touring. At Capital Camps and Retreat Center in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, a destination for the Baltimore and Washington, D.C., Jewish communities, the Israeli teens bonded and spent 11 days camping with American peers. As part of the LEGACY experience, FIDF supporters in the Baltimore area hosted the Israeli teens at their homes following the camp. (Photo provided)