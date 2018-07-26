The Shema and Its Teachings Parshat Va’etchanan

This week’s Torah portion, Va’etchanan, contains our most fundamental prayer, the Shema. Usually, it is translated, “Hear O Israel, the Lord is our God, the Lord is One.” But in English it doesn’t quite sound like a prayer, nor a call to action. The traditional interpretation is that by this declaration we are accepting our obligations to God, “accepting the yoke of the mitzvot.”

Or the Shema may be stating, “Listen Israel, whether you say, ‘Our God’ or ‘Lord,’ they are one and the same.” In other words, God has many names but there is only one God.

We demonstrate who our God is by our deeds. What are our values? Do we seek peace and pursue it?

David Foster Wallace famously said, “There is no such thing as not worshipping. Everybody worships. The only choice we get is what to worship.”

The Shema implores us to worship God by whatever name, but God, and nothing else. And this takes us deeper into our Torah portion.

We are to worship God, only God. Not money, gold, idols or ourselves. The sun and moon, the animals of land and sea, even the Earth are all merely parts of God’s creation.

The most repeated mitzvah in the Torah reminds us not to oppress the widow, the orphan or the stranger in our midst. We fail to worship God if we fail to have compassion on others, particularly the most defenseless and disenfranchised. Even the Promised Land is not to become an idol, and we must not sacrifice the most vulnerable people to a false god of nationalism.

Over and over this portion warns us to avoid false gods, and to follow God’s teachings: “When the Lord your God brings you into the land he swore to your ancestors … then when you eat and are satisfied, be careful that you do not forget the Lord, who brought you out of Egypt, out of the land of slavery” (6:10-12).

We were slaves, we were foreigners and strangers. God constantly reminds us to act with compassion for those who still endure oppression.

As Americans and Jews, let us not fall into thinking that we are somehow more meritorious than others or more entitled to the disproportionate blessings of living in America or Israel. We are fortunate, even lucky. Most of us are blessed by birth, and some by our own immigration to our homes. But the Torah does not look kindly on a mindset that says, “I’ve got mine, let others fend for themselves.

Rabbi Joanne Yocheved Heiligman is a Columbia-based artist who recently retired from congregational work.