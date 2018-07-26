Bar Mitzvah – PODBERESKY

Jonah Ruben Podberesky, son of Dr. Daniel and Lesley Podberesky of Winter Park, Florida, formerly of Randallstown and Rockville, Maryland, respectively, will become a bar mitzvah on Saturday, Aug. 25, at Congregation Ohev Shalom in Orlando, Florida. Jonah is a seventh-grader at Lake Highland Preparatory School.

Sharing in the family’s simcha are Jonah’s sister Arielle, grandparents Samuel and Rosita Podberesky of Annapolis and Ron and Sandy Krellen of Greensboro, North Carolona, as well as family and friends from around the country and from Costa Rica.