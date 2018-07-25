Israel Founded on Democratic Socialism

Sonny Taragin’s letter “What Is the Right Lesson?” in the July 20 JT, a BDS-driven, covert assault on the philosophical origins of the state of Israel, was disgusting. Democratic socialism, represented by the kibbutz and embodied in the Labor Party, was the driving force behind the founding of the Jewish state. And although no human institution is perfect, the Labor Party acquitted itself quite admirably. Its inclusive, welcoming ethos is the polar opposite of the exclusionary Likud/Netanyahu anti-pluralistic/haredi narrative which bedevils Israel today, the incarnation of which is the recently enacted nation-state bill.