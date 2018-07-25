Letter Slap in the Face to Israel

No less than on the eve of Tisha B’Av and the Three Weeks, the JT runs a letter (“What Is the Right Lesson?”) by Sonny Taragin that combines profound ignorance of modern Jewish history with abject lashon hara.

Decrying “the growth of socialist positions in the Democratic party,” the letter-writer asseverates that “socialism has never worked anywhere at any time.” Obviously, he is unaware of the glorious saga of a country that just celebrated the 70th anniversary of its founding: Israel.

Under the rubric of Labor Zionism, Democratic socialism was the governing ethos of the Founders of the Jewish State (Ben-Gurion, Meir, Peres, et al.). And it succeeded marvelously, enacting a modern “miracle in the desert.” Until it was hijacked by Bibi Netanyahu and his crony capitalism, whose mishegas has resulted in Israel currently having an income inequality gap surpassing that of the U.S., while also experiencing a massive emigration rate as the best and the brightest sabras seek better economic opportunity abroad, including Germany. And this carnage (as President Trump might say) has now been capped off by the recently passed nation- state bill, the ethno-nationalist bent of which would make American alt-right luminary Richard Spencer kvell.

Bottom line: Sonny Taragin’s attack on Democratic socialism (of the type espoused by Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez) is an attack on the pedigree of the Jewish state and, as such, anti-Zionist, anti-Israel and thus, according to the far-right Zionist Organization of America, anti-Semitic. And BDS- complicit, as well?