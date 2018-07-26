You Should Know… Rebecca Mark

As a community organizer with progressive political organization Maryland Working Families, Rebecca Mark is living the Jewish values she learned from living in different communities throughout her life.

The 25-year-old was born in the Bronx and grew up Orthodox in the Riverdale neighborhood. She came to Baltimore about seven years ago to attend Goucher College, where she studied psychology and communications. After graduating, she worked for Repair the World: Baltimore, where she got started with community organizing and advocacy work, including facilitation of anti-racism workshops and addressing white supremacy in the Jewish community through a Jewish lens.

Mark joined Maryland Working Families in 2016.

What do you do with Maryland Working Families?

Working Families is a national grassroots independent political organization. In Maryland we are an advocacy group for workers’ rights, for accountability from our elected leaders and for racial and socioeconomic justice. It’s in our name what we do. We advocate for the interests of working families, especially in the interest of women and mothers.

What are some of your accomplishments with the organization?

Well, we’re basically asking our leaders to at least provide the bare minimum for workers. We organize issue campaigns to move progressive legislation and are building a movement of working families to hold our leaders accountable. In 2018 we helped override Gov. Hogan’s veto of the paid sick leave legislation. And now we’re working on paid family medical leave and fair elections. We’re fighting for a livable wage of $15 per hour, but also wages that match cost of living.

How has your Judaism impacted your work?

My Jewish background has allowed me to connect with the large Jewish community in Baltimore in a really meaningful way. Throughout all of those campaigns I just listed, I know I can count on members of the Jewish community to be out there, volunteer for us and help spread the word.

It also allows me to step into other facets of organizing that can be really valuable, like interfaith organizing with faith leaders and diverse communities. Growing up Jewish has helped me connect with others who grew up religious. We have more in common than we have apart.

As an American, a Baltimorean, as a Jewish woman and the granddaughter of a Holocaust survivor, I am accountable to fight corruption, especially in my own community. Perhaps the most important work American Jews can be doing right now is to combat white supremacy in all of its forms.

You do some work with Hinenu, right?

Yes, I love it. I feel so at home with the community that’s being built there. It’s a radical, pluralist kehillah that works collectively to bring a sense of comfort and inclusivity to build up the Jewish community in Baltimore even further. Our members are invested in Baltimore, not just Jewish Baltimore. I helped out with our Purim Spiel, which was pretty awesome. It was an intergenerational event where we had klezmer dancing and then people dancing to Baltimore club music.

I’m involved with the High Holidays planning committee right now and we’re gearing up for our first Tishrei season together. I’m personally going to be involved with building up the programming for Sukkot. That really means a lot to me, building open, accessible space where Jews and allies can freely engage with community, tradition and our natural environment. It’s a great metaphor for what we’re building with Hinenu.

There’s also an educational element to what you do. Tell us about that.

Maryland Working Families partners with the organization Step Up Maryland to foster civic engagement education. In school they teach you about how a bill becomes a law, like School House Rock, but as far as civic engagement and local, tangible skills, they aren’t really taught. So we help people understand how our local government works, how to meet with elected leaders, how to build power and community support and how to share your story in testimony or at a hearing.

Organizing keeps you busy, but what do you do for fun?

With doing full-time organizing, you’re right, it’s full-time in and out of work. But as an artist I’ve been involved with helping run community art builds where we do things like making puppets, banners and signs for actions and events. There’s a link between things that I do that are both fun and justice-oriented. I help organize a monthly social justice potluck meetup with fellow women and non-binary peers, and I like to play music. I’m in a band called Sorbet. I do stand-up comedy as well. My material often touches on things that I organize around like fighting mental health stigma and the patriarchy.

Honestly, celebrating Jewish holidays and getting people involved with that is a lot of fun.

cgraham@midatlanticmedia.com