Immersion is the best way to learn. That’s what they say about learning a foreign language, and that’s what the staff at the JT says when it comes to this week’s cover story. We immersed ourselves in Baltimore’s rich kosher culinary scene, stopping at five restaurants in two days and writing about our experiences at each.

While we regularly cover the comings and goings of kosher restaurateurs in Baltimore — last year we featured the growing gourmet kosher scene — we have never before done a proper tasting the way we have with matzah ball soup, hamentaschen and matzah. So we decided to hit up a combination of longtime community staples and new restaurants to see what’s new and delicious in kosher Baltimore today.

It wasn’t easy. With a litany of dietary restrictions, we had to choose carefully, but as you’ll read, options abound. We visited Mama Leah’s at the Owings Mills JCC, Caramel’s, Accents Grill, The Daily Special and the Van Gough Café. We also asked our resident vegan, Connor Graham, to write about kosher veganism and the way it dovetails with Jewish values.

Not only did we get a good sampling of the kosher offerings from Owings Mills to Fells Point, we got to hear the stories behind the food. We learned about Mama Leah’s turning the JCC kitchen into one that could serve kosher meat and dairy. We learned about how Accents fits into the Franks family’s restaurants, which include Sapiro, Cocoaccinos and Serengeti, and how the menu changes during the Nine Days.

We learned about The Daily Special owner Salomon Bemaras’ background: Born in Mexico, he sold Mexican Western wear before moving to Baltimore to raise his kids in an Orthodox community. And we met the Alezra family of the Van Gough Café — Mindy, who opened the café about 10 years before there were other kosher establishments in the area, and her daughter Maya, who impressively makes challah in the restaurant’s toaster oven.

In other news, two Beth Tfiloh students finished near the top of the U.S. Bible Contest (Chidon HaTanach). They’re not the first winners to come out of BT and likely won’t be the last to place in the rigorous competition that tests their knowledge of the Torah, writings of prophets and more.

Happy reading — and bon appétit!

