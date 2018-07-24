On July 23, 2018, Stanley Adler, a WWII veteran and beloved husband of Shirley Adler (nee Pass); devoted father of Eileen (Mark) Pelovitz, Larry (Cammie) Adler and Sandy (Patrick) Jenkins; loving brother of the late Evelyn (Morris) Green; dear son of the late Elsie and Julius Adler; cherished grandfather of Todd Newburger (Mae Frantz) and Jeffrey Newburger (Heather Shultz); adored great-grandfather of Ella, Callum and Ezra Newburger. Funeral services and interment will be held at Hebrew Young Mens Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road on Thursday, July 26, at 10 a.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Chizuk Amuno Congregation, 8100 Stevenson Road, Baltimore, MD 21208 or American Cancer Society, 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220.