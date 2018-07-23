On July 20, 2018, Aaron M. Eisenbach, beloved husband of Ruby Eisenbach (nee Hulnick); devoted father of Marcia Levy (Sheldon Richter), Lawrence (Joan) Eisenbach and Jeffrey (Katherine) Eisenbach; dear brother of the late Jay Eisenbach; loving grandfather of Ilana (Ohad) Paris, Byron (Bon) Levy, Melissa (Joe) Wade, Michael (Oylum) Richter, Jennifer (Tom) Milford, Bethany Londyn, Kyle (Becky) Eisenbach, Cara (Avery) Kunz, Amy Eisenbach, Daniel Eisenbach, Stefanie (Yoni) Margulies and Olivia Eisenbach; cherished great-grandfather of Mikaela Paris, Jonathan Wade, Boran Richter, Louis Eisenbach and Evelyn Kunz. Aaron was a master salesman, sculptor, furniture and toy maker. He was married to Ruby for 65 1/2 years and was adored by his entire family.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, July 22, at 3 p.m. Interment at Beth El Memorial Park, Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Beth El Congregation, c/o Goodman Hebrew Educational Fund, 8101 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21208 or the charity of your choice. In mourning at 320 Chalk Hill Drive (Cobblestone), Baltimore, MD 21208, Sunday 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Monday and Tuesday 5 p.m to 8 p.m. with services at 7 p.m. each evening.