On July 21, 2018, Ruth Reinhart (nee Mannes), beloved wife of the late Louis Reinhart; devoted mother of Teriel Lynn (Dr. Richard) Siegel; dear sister of the late Betty Malinow and Mildred Weisberg; loving daughter of the late Ida and Max Mannes; adoring grandmother of Marc Alan Siegel and Scott Lewis Siegel; also survived by loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Friday, July 27, at 10 a.m. Interment at United Hebrew Cemetery, 3901 Washington Blvd. Please omit flowers.