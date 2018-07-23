On July 22, 2018, Barry Cohen of New Market, Md, passed away at the age of 83. Mr. Cohen was born and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y. He attended Brooklyn College for his undergraduate degree in political science, the John Jay School of Criminal Justice for his master’s degree in public administration and University of Maryland for his master’s degree in education. He served honorably in the United States Army. It was on a blind date that Mr. Cohen met his future bride, Thelma (nee Lawres), and the two were wed in 1961. He worked for the IRS as a criminal investigator, performing internal security for 27 years and later became assistant director of internal security. He was proud to work for the U.S. Government and his career provided him with opportunities to meet many interesting people and to lead by example. His hobbies included reading, especially about history and the Civil War, listening to classical music and traveling. He was also an avid Brooklyn Dodgers fan. He loved his life in New Market, where he spent quality time with his cherished family and where he will be remembered for his love of telling stories about his rich life and beloved family.

Mr. Cohen is survived by his wife of 57 years, Thelma Cohen; three loving children, Karen (Ken) Stein, David (Margie) Cohen and Laura (Adam) Sternberg; cherished brother Arthur (Lee) Cohen; adored grandchildren Eric and Melissa Blum, Jeff (Jenna) Stein, Jessica Cohen and Rebecca, Sarah and Naomi Sternberg; and two great-grandchildren, Annabel and Lydia Stein. Funeral services will be held at Beth Sholom Congregation in Frederick, 1011 N. Market St., Frederick, MD 21701 on Tuesday, July 24, at 11:30 a.m. Interment at Garden of Remembrance, Clarksburg, Md. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Beth Sholom Congregation, 1011 N. Market St., Frederick, MD 21701, MAZON: A Jewish Response to Hunger, P.O. Box 894765, Los Angeles, CA 90189-4765 or Kline Hospice House, 7000 Kimmel Road Mt Airy, MD 21771. In mourning at the home of Thelma and Barry Cohen, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. with services at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday through Thursday and services Sunday evening at 6 p.m.