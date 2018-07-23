On July 23, 2018, Carole Phyllis Mannes (nee Kanow), beloved wife of Barry L. Mannes, cherished mother of Michele Mannes Mandel and David Mannes; devoted sister of Roslyn (Benjamin) Sacks, Barry (Susan) Kanow and Larry (Wilma) Kanow; loving grandmother of Sarah Mandel, Alaina Mandel, Rachel Mandel, Aaron Mannes and Drew Mannes; dear daughter of the late Harold and Eva Kanow. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Wednesday, July 25, at 10 a.m. Interment at Har Sinai Cemetery, Garrison Forest Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031 or Humane Society of the United States, Dept. MEMIT9, 2100 L St. NW, Washington, DC 20037. In mourning at 4 Valleys Crest Court, Owings Mills, MD 21117, through Friday afternoon.