On July 19, 2018, Florence L. Smelkinson (nee Ruben), of Baltimore, passed away at the age of 94. She was married to the late Isidore Smelkinson for 59 years and is survived by daughters Marsha Ellen Smelkinson and Joan Deborah Smelkinson. She is predeceased by brothers Charles “Chuck” Ruben and Jerald Ruben and parents Hyman and Celia Ruben. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Bella Friedman Ruben and many loving cousins, nieces and nephews. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, on Monday, July 23, at 3 p.m. Interment private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Pikesville Senior Center Council, 1301 Reisterstown Road, Baltimore, MD 21208 or Friends of the Randallstown Library, 8604 Liberty Road, Randallstown, MD 21133.