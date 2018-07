On July 19, 2018, Nathaniel Heiserman, beloved brother of Harvey (Teresa) Heiserman; adored son of the late Annette and Louis Heiserman. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, July 22, at 1 p.m. Interment at Bnai Israel Cemetery, 3701 Southern Ave. Please omit flowers.