On July 18, 2018, Robert Goodman, beloved husband of Sherry Goodman (nee Tepper); devoted father of Jeri Goodman (Michael Ruxton), Max Goodman, Lisa Deane (Raimond) Reynolds, Adam (Elizabeth) Goodman and Robin (Neil) Volkmar; dear son of the late Dr. Jerome and Mary Goodman; loving grandfather of Jonah and Max Ruxton, Zachary Reynolds, Alexandra and James Goodman, Nicholas and Kevin Volkmar. Funeral services and interment private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to UVA Center for Politics, Attn: Autumn Kurtz, P.O. Box 400806, Charlottesville, VA 22904 (please denote “In memory of Robert Goodman” on the memo line). The family will be receiving at 2 Bouton Green Court (Cross Keys), Baltimore, MD 21210, on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m.