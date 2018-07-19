On July 18, 2018, Maks Shtafinskiy, beloved husband of Raisa Shtafinskaya; cherished father of Yelena (Roman) Lipartiya and Alla (Alex) Gutman; devoted brother of Zinaida Serdyuk and the late Lev Shtafinskiy; loving grandfather of Dinara (Oscar) Sosa, Elza (Mamuka) Lipartiya, Nicole Gutman and Marat Gutman; adoring great-grandfather of Gabriela and Liam; dear son of the late David and Esfir Shtafinskiy. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Thursday, July 19, at 2:30 p.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to American Heart Association, Memorial and Tributes Processing Center, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060-9979.