On July 16, 2018, Herman Donald Lerner, beloved husband of Roberta Lerner (nee Cooper); loving father of Jordan Paul Lerner and Dr. Barbara Lerner-Ramirez (Ruben Ramirez); devoted brother of Bernard Lerner; dear son of the late Joseph and Bessie Lerner; loving grandfather of Ethan Paul Ramirez and Dr. Marla Lerner-Powers (Jeffrey Miller). Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Thursday, July 19, at noon. Interment at Hebrew Young Mens Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road. The family will be receiving guests following interment for a life celebration at the Pikesville DoubleTree by Hilton, 1726 Reisterstown Road, Pikesville, MD 21208.