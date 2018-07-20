Event in Edgewater to Honor Advocate, Benefit Homeless

Around Annapolis, Baltimore and Washington, D.C., the name of the late Linda Greenberg is synonymous with charity. Her multifaceted resume included leadership roles with the American Heart Association, the National Society of Jewish Women and the National Kidney Foundation. Greenberg was best known, however, for founding Giving Back, Linda’s Legacy, an all-volunteer, nonprofit based in Anne Arundel County that hosts clothing drives for people experiencing homelessness.

To pay tribute to Greenberg, who died suddenly in October 2015, her husband David and sons Cory and Marc will host a fundraiser at Yellowfin Steak and Fish House in Edgewater, Maryland, on Oct. 13, just 10 days shy of the three-year anniversary of Linda’s passing. The low-key evening will provide a chance for attendees to share stories about Linda, network and make additional donations. All proceeds will benefit GBLL.

“The event always happens on Christmas Eve,” said David. “There’s about 24 U-Haul trucks filled with new or slightly used clothing, toys and bicycles.”

The trucks are filled in Annapolis and the goods are dispersed at shelters in Annapolis, Baltimore and Washington, D.C., as well as to folks they see along the way.

“We reach out to anybody, even if they’re on the street,” said David. “A lot of people who are homeless just don’t want to be in a shelter.”

For her work with GBLL, Linda was recognized in the Annapolis Junior League’s 1992 “Women Who Make a Difference” for excellence in volunteerism, was named “Volunteer of the Year” by Gov. William Donald Schaefer in the late ’80s and was also once named the Maryland Y’s Woman of the Year.

Although the clothing drive is now a well-regarded institution in Maryland, it started more than 35 years ago with a simple act of kindness.

As David recalls, he and Linda left a show in Washington, D.C., when they ran into a homeless woman curled into a corner and shivering in subfreezing weather. Linda removed her coat, hat and scarf and gave them to the woman.

Even after Linda and her family moved to Florida in the late ’00s, Giving Back, Linda’s Legacy continued the mission, first under the direction of Steve Anstett, and currently under executive director Jeanette Middleton-Sudano.

To learn more about the nonprofit, visit homelessdrive.org.

To purchase a ticket to the fundraiser, visit lindaslegacy.org.

