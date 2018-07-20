Bar Mitzvah Anniversary Fundraiser Sends CHANA Kids to Camp

In November, Alan Fink celebrated the 50th anniversary of his bar mitzvah with a fundraiser for CHANA to send kids from troubled homes to summer camp. This summer, those efforts will send six children to camp.

Fink took note of what modern-day b’nai mitzvah students do in conjunction with their celebrations.

“What kids do today … is have a charitable or good deed-style project to tie into their celebration,” Fink said. “Flash forward 50 years for me, I decided I would also come up with some kind of charitable or good deed.”

Fink discovered the work of CHANA, an agency of The Associated: Jewish Community Federation of Baltimore, from an old friend. When he learned just how in depth the organization goes, particularly in their work to help get children out of abusive households for extended periods of time, he knew he wanted to help CHANA out.

“I thought it would be useful if I served as a good example,” Fink said, “by making a substantial donation so Jewish kids coming from homes serviced by CHANA could attend summer camp.”

The bar mitzvah celebration took place at Moses Montefiore Anshe Emunah Congregation. The tables were set with camp-themed centerpieces filled with sunglasses, sunscreen and towels, which were later given to the children. The event drew 350 people and raised more than $1,500.

CHANA works every year to raise money to send children to sleepaway camp. Taking children out of a toxic environment not only gives them the chance to just have fun and be a kid, but exposes them to a positive environment, CHANA executive director Nancy Aiken said.

“The kids get great role models of adults,” she said. “They get exposed to adults both male and female who are people to look up to. To see healthy relationships is important.”

To CHANA, fundraising efforts are not just about money, but are also about increasing awareness.

The children attend camp for time periods ranging from a week to a whole summer, based on funding and the camps’ abilities to take in campers.

“These camps really get it, too,” said Aiken. “They really get their part in the bigger picture.”

Shoshana Goloskov is an intern at the Baltimore Jewish Times