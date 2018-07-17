On July 16, 2018, Mary Ann Leiner (nee Greenberg), beloved wife of the late Robert W. Leiner; cherished mother of Jonathan (Molly) Leiner, Frederick (Jill) Leiner and Thomas (Heather) Leiner; loving daughter of the late Herman and Edna Schwartz Greenberg; dear sister of the late Jane Kisber (Jonas Kisber Jr.); cherished grandmother of Benjamin and Joshua Leiner. Funeral services and interment will be held at King David Memorial Gardens, Falls Church, Virginia, on Wednesday, July 18, at 3 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Planned Parenthood Federation of America, Attn: Online Services Program, 434 W. 33rd St., New York, NY 10001 or Congregation Etz Hayim, 2920 Arlington Blvd., Arlington, VA 22204. In mourning at 5109 St. Albans Way, Baltimore, MD 21212, Thursday only from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. with services at 7:30 p.m.