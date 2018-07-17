On July 15, 2018, Alvin W. Hecker, M.D., beloved husband of the late Adala Lynn “Tookie” Hecker (nee Cohen); devoted father of George M. Hecker (Norma), Fred S. Hecker (Lisa) and Suzanne F. Hecker; cherished grandfather of Andrea and Jennifer Roth and Philip and Caroline Hecker; loving son of the late George and Rena Hecker (Montus) (nee Jacobson) and step-father Sol Montus; dear son in law of the late Philip and Shirley Cohen (nee Fisher). Born in 1930 in Washington, D.C., Alvin was a proud graduate of Baltimore City College, Johns Hopkins University and the University of Maryland Medical College. He was a pediatrician and allergist for more than 40 years. After completing medical school, Alvin served his country as a captain in the U.S. Army stationed at Frankfurt, Germany. Returning to Maryland after his discharge from the army, he began his medical practice in Glen Burnie where he maintained an office until his retirement. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Wednesday, July 18, at 11 a.m. Interment at Ohel Yakov Beth Israel Cemetery, 6700 Bowleys Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Keep Punching, P.O. Box 5359, Baltimore, MD 21209. In mourning at the home of Fred and Lisa Hecker, immediately following interment through 8 p.m. and Thursday, July 19, through 8 p.m.