On July 16, 2018, Anri Shteynbok, beloved husband of the late Galina Krishtapova; devoted father of Tatiana Drouzhinina; dear brother of the late Zorya Zaretsky; cherished grandfather of Yekaterina; loving great-grandfather of Dimitry and Danielle; dear uncle of Natalie and Anatoly Gimburg. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Tuesday, July 17, at noon. Interment at Arlington Cemetery, Chizuk Amuno Congregation, North Rogers Avenue. Contributions in his memory may be sent to ALS Association, 7507 Standish Place, Rockville, MD 20855.