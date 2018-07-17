On July 15, 2018, Elizabeth Wolfson (nee Bodenheimer), beloved wife of Robert Wolfson; devoted mother of Joseph (Mary) Wolfson and Eli (Lynn) Wolfson; dear sister of the late Bertold Bodenheimer; dear sister-in-law of Miriam Bodenheimer; adoring grandmother of Chaim, Natalie, Jill and Sharon Wolfson; beloved daughter of the late Rosy and Fritz Bodenheimer. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Tuesday, July 17, at 11 a.m. Interment at Chevra Ahavas Chesed Cemetery, Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Beth Israel Congregation, 3706 Crondall Lane, Owings Mills, MD 21117 or Temple Beth David, 4657 Hood Road, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418. In mourning at 404 Upland Road, Baltimore, MD 21208, Tuesday after interment with a service at 7 p.m. Shiva continues Wednesday and Thursday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. with services at 7 p.m. Shiva will also be observed Thursday only at 1815 Water Ridge Drive, Weston, FL, 33326 with a 7 p.m. service.