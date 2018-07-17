On July 16, 2018, Goldie Barer (nee Halbrecht), beloved wife of the late Seymour Barer; devoted mother of David (Yehudis) Barer, Rabbi Chaim (Soru Rochel) Barer, Shari (Nachy) Rochkind and Abba Moshe (Rochel) Barer; cherished grandmother and great-grandmother of many; dear daughter of the late Rebecca and Adolph Halbrecht. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Tuesday, July 17, at 8:30 a.m. Interment at Mount Judah Cemetery, Glendale, N.Y. Please omit flowers.