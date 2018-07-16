On July 12, 2018, Maryland State Police retired Capt. Heber Elijah Watts Jr., beloved husband of Sharon Lee Jones Watts; cherished father of Jennifer Watts; dear brother of Lenore Bruce, Lori (Jeffrey) Brown and Gloria Watts; loving son of the late Heber Elijah Watts Sr. and Gloria Rich Watts; adored stepson of the late Alma Taylor Watts. Funeral services will be held at Baltimore Hebrew Congregation, 7401 Park Heights Ave. on Sunday, July 15, at 1 p.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Baltimore Hebrew Congregation, 7401 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21208. In mourning at Baltimore Hebrew Congregation, 7401 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21208, with evening services at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.