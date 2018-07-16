On Friday, July 13, 2018, Albert Oken, 83, passed away at the Gilchrist Hospice Center in Columbia, Md. He was born on August 5, 1934 in Lynbrook, N.Y. to Michael and Sydell Oken. Albert was the loving husband to Ellen Oken who sadly passed away before him. They had three children, Robert, Richard and Kim. He had four grandchildren and one great-granddaughter, Christopher, Zachary, Julia, Brian and Aubree, who all loved spending time with their grandpa. His brother and sister, Paul and Abby Oken, will also fondly remember Albert. Albert graduated from Hofstra College and became a CPA, working for private firms in New York. He then worked and retired from the Securities and Exchange Commission in Washington, D.C., after more than 30 years of dedicated work. A memorial service in loving memory of Albert Oken and interment will be held at Judean Memorial Gardens, 16225 Bachellors Forest Road, Olney, MD 20832, on Sunday, July 22 at 1 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031. Family and friends will be gathering at the Olney Grill, 3464 Olney Laytonsville Road, Olney, MD 20832 following the service to reminisce, mourn and support each other.