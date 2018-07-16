On July 14, 2018, Claire R. Manne (nee Marcus), born in New York City and grew up in Altoona, Pa; beloved wife of the late Dr. Sigmund H. Manne; devoted daughter of the late Molly and Harry Marcus; loving aunt of Kathy Beck and Dr. John Beck; also survived by dear friends. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Wednesday, July 18, at 2 p.m. Interment at Oheb Shalom Memorial Park, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Hadassah of Greater Baltimore, 3723 Old Court Road, #205, Baltimore, MD 21208 or Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (FIDF), P.O. Box 395, Stevenson, MD 21153 or The Associated: Jewish Community Federation of Baltimore, 101 W. Mount Royal Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21201.