On July 15, 2018, Raymond M. “Ray” Schiff, devoted husband of Lois Schiff and the late Ruth Schiff (nee Taylor); loving father of Henita Renee Schiff, Alan H. Schiff and Rhea Shervan; dear father-in-law of Drew Shervan; beloved brother of the late Miriam Benswanger; adoring grandfather of Avishy Fisher, Brittany R. Shervan and Jordan R. Shervan; beloved great-grandfather of Lila Rivital Fisher and Oren Max Fisher; dear son of the late Henry and Jessie Schiff. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Tuesday, July 17, at 10 a.m. Interment at Riverside Cemetery, Saddlebrook, N.J. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to National Kidney Foundation of Maryland, 1301 York Road, Suite 404, Lutherville, MD 21093.