On July 12, 2018, Rae Graham, 94 years of age. Funeral services will take place in Florida. In mourning at the home of Lee Graham, 3401 Pinkney Road, Baltimore, MD 21215, with Mincha Friday at 6:45 p.m., then a minyan on Saturday at 9:20 p.m. and Shaacharis Sunday at 9 a.m. Please check back for additional minyan information.