Family Owned Mexican Restaurant Opens First Maryland Location in Owings Mills

Jose Tequilas Mexican Grill and Cantina has signed a lease with David S. Brown Enterprises, LTD for 6,700 square feet of space within a free-standing building at Owings Mills Square, located at 10490 Owings Mills Boulevard.

This location represents the first in the Maryland region for the family-owned sit-down Mexican restaurant that currently operates three sites in the southern Virginia area. The restaurant is expected to open in early fall. Ken Bernstein of David S. Brown Enterprises represented the landlord in this transaction.

The average Jose Tequilas Mexican Grill and Cantina restaurant employs approximately 25 people. Locations are currently operational in Newport News, Norfolk, Virginia Beach and Williamsburg.

Owings Mills Square, situated near the intersection of Owings Mills Boulevard and Reisterstown Road is a neighborhood shopping center anchored by Best Buy and featuring a mix of retailers and restaurants including Noodles & Company, Chick-fil-A, Jimmy John’s and Qdoba Mexican Grill.

Nearly 75,000 consumers reside within a three-mile radius of Owings Mills Square including more than 30,000 households with an average household income exceeding $90,000. More than 30,000 vehicles pass the site via Owings Mills Boulevard on a daily basis.