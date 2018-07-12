On July 11, 2018, Thelma Shaffer (nee Weiner), beloved wife of the late Irvin B. Shaffer; devoted mother of Steven E. (Debra) Shaffer and Neil E. (Lori) Shaffer; dear sister of the late Shirley Malvin; adored daughter of the late Rebecca and Joseph Weiner; loving grandmother of Rebecca Shaffer (Dr. Vic Senadhi), Hillary Shaffer Schwartz (Derek Schwartz), Samantha (Michael) Raszewski and Emily Shaffer (Greg Francavilla); cherished great-grandmother of Claire and Grant Raszewski. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, July 15, at 1 p.m. Interment at Arlington Cemetery, Chizuk Amuno Congregation, North Rogers Avenue. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Suburban Orthodox Congregation, 7504 Seven Mile Lane, Baltimore, MD 21208 or Hatzalah of Baltimore, 2930 Taney Road, Baltimore, MD 21209. In mourning at 4 Saxony Court, Baltimore, MD 21208, through Tuesday.