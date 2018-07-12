On July 11, 2018, Norman Davis, devoted husband of the late Evelyn Davis (nee Jaffa), loving father of Sherrie (Bob) Frankel and Iris (Barry) Gersten; adoring grandfather of Ryan (Erika) Frankel, Katie Frankel (Ryan Carbone) and Amy, Mark and Todd Gersten. Funeral services private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the charity of your choice. In mourning at the home of Iris and Barry Gersten, Rockville, Md., Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m, then at the home of Sherrie and Bob Frankel on Friday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.