A Growing Community

In our ongoing quest to chronicle the wide variety of Jewish experience in the Greater Baltimore area, we turn this week to the Jewish community in Frederick for our cover story. Maryland’s second-biggest city has a Jewish presence that goes back to the 1740s, and its present-day Jewish population is continuing to grow.

Just 15 years ago, there was only one game in town: Conservative Congregation Beth Sholom, which was founded in 1840. Today, the city boasts three congregations, including the Reform Congregation Kol Ami and the Chabad Jewish Center. The young rabbis oversee a combined population of about 400 to 500 affiliated families, but they suspect there could be four times that number of unaffiliated Jewish families in the area.

While the nearest kosher markets and Jewish day schools are in the Baltimore and D.C. areas, these Frederick congregations are central to a tight-knit, vibrant Jewish community that has rallied around interfaith social justice work. Read more about this small but dynamic scene on page 20.

Speaking of active communities, with summer in full swing, camps around the region are bustling. This week, Camp Louise unveils a state-of-the-art amphitheater named after Jill Bearman, a former camper who died in 1986 at 15. Jill, who had cystic fibrosis, spent her summers at Louise because, although she needed special supervision to attend, her fellow campers treated her like one of their own. Perhaps that’s why the Herbert Bearman Foundation, named for Jill’s great-uncle, found it appropriate to dedicate $500,000 to the endeavor even though it doesn’t usually support construction projects.

Other youngsters in the area recently got a chance to travel to Israel as winners of the My Family Story contest. That means that art by fifth-grader Callie Fey and eighth-grader Maya Taylor will be on display at the Museum of the Jewish People at Beit Hatfutsot in Tel Aviv through the end of the month. Callie, who made a quilt to tell her great-grandfather’s story, says the project connected her more to her Jewish heritage. Maya made a grocery store diorama as a tribute to her great-grandmother, a Holocaust survivor. Both young women found ways to express and connect to their Judaism through these award-winning art projects.

