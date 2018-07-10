On July 8, 2018, Aaron “Whitey” Schwartz, beloved husband of the late Reba Schwartz (nee Gottlieb); devoted father of Nancy (William) Rubin and Carol (Steven) Silberg; dear brother of William Schwartz and the late Leon Schwartz, Mildred Schwartz-Schriebstein and Edward Schwartz; also survived by four loving grandchildren and nine loving great-grandchildren. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, July 15, at 10 a.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the charity of your choice. In mourning at 6201 Heather Ridge Drive (Heather Ridge Club House), Baltimore, MD 21209, Sunday immediately following interment through 8 p.m. and Monday 3 to 8 p.m.