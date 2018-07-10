On July 9, 2018, Marian R. Bushel (nee Rubin); beloved wife of Dr. Arthur Bushel; devoted mother of Glenn and Kaye Bushel, Faith and Allen Friedman, Betsy and Larry Shapiro; loving daughter of the late Janett and Joseph Rubin; adoring grandmother of Alexander (Mary) Bushel, Marjorie Friedman, Caroline Bushel (David Sheiman), Jeffrey (Christie) Friedman and Jeremy Shapiro; adoring great-grandmother of Miles, Harry, Georgeanna, Genevieve and Charlie. Funeral services and interment will be held at Beth David Cemetery, Elmont, New York, on Wednesday, July 11, at 1 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be made to Hadassah of Greater Baltimore, 3723 Old Court Road, #205, Baltimore, MD 21208 or the charity of your choice.