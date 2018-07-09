Local Entrepreneur Bringing Boxing-Inspired Fitness Concept to Metro Center at Owings Mills

Reisterstown resident Bradley Plotkin is merging his passion for boxing with his desire to operate his own business by opening the first TITLE Boxing Club at Metro Center in Owings Mills.

Plotkin has worked for several international companies as he moved up the professional ladder. He finally decided to merge his love for the sport of boxing with business and bring it back home.

“Growing up locally and attending Franklin High School, I wanted to open in this area and Metro Centre at Owings Mills, a high-energy project that matches the attributes of this franchise,” Plotkin said.

Utilizing a workout regime that simulates an actual boxer’s training, the club will offer explosive total body boxing and kickboxing instructor-led classes varying from 30 to 75 minutes.

TITLE Boxing Club is best known for its safe and effective, interval-based workout program, which combines bouts of intense cardio, boxing and kickboxing exercises on heavy bags, with short periods of active rest, followed by a core workout with medicine balls. TITLE Boxing Club does not promote actual fighting, but rather encourages all participants at different fitness levels to workout at their own pace.

In addition to physical exercise, the trainer-led workouts create an intense emotional and spiritual experience, leaving members with new-found confidence and knowledge of how to box.

“The workout is designed to replicate the way a real boxer trains,” Plotkin said.

According to Plotkin, boxing is more than just a workout. The act of repeatedly hitting something can help relieve stress. Clinical studies and research have also proven improvements in those with Parkinson’s disease who regularly do boxing workouts.

“Whether you are a rookie or a professional, we have the right class to match your fitness ability, including individual or group environment sessions,” Plotkin added.

Memberships are available on a yearly contract and month-to-month basis, as well as the purchase of single drop-in, four-pack and eight-pack sessions. TITLE Boxing Club currently operates over 170 locations nationwide and has a location in Rockville, with a facility coming soon to Columbia and Bethesda.

The TITLE Boxing Club will be situated on the ground level floor of Metro Center, in the same building as Salontra Select Suites and World of Beer.

For more information on TITLE Boxing Club, visit https://titleboxingclub.com/owings-mills-md/.