On July 4, 2018, Olga Grilli (nee Bergmann), Holocaust survivor, born in Czechoslovakia and one of among 669 children saved by Nicholas Winton; beloved wife of the late Leon Grilli; devoted mother of Ann (Jerry) Rosen, Richard (Susan) Grilli and Barbara (late William) Lambert; adored grandmother of Pamela (Andrew), Rebecca, Samuel (Taya), Michelle (Aaron), Ariel and Jack; also survived by five loving great-grandchildren. Funeral services and interment at Poughkeepsie, N.Y. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Poughkeepsie Chapter of Hadassah, c/o Denise Eisner, 47 Cathy Road, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. In mourning at 24 Westspring Way, Lutherville, MD 21093, Monday only, with services at 7 p.m.