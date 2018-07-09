On July 6, 2018, Lenora D. Gaynor, formerly Brahms (nee Gubnitsky), mother of Ellice R. Brahms and Sheldon L. (Donna) Brahms; sister of Herb (late “Boots”) Gubnitsky and the late Albert Grant; former mother-in-law of Mindy Paul; grandmother of Joshua M. Brahms and Jessica L. Brahms; daughter of the late Samuel and Rebecca Gubnitsky. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Monday, July 9, at noon. Interment at Bnai Israel (Mishkin Israel Section) 3701 Southern Ave. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to American Cancer Society, 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220. The family will be attending services at Moses Montefiore Anshe Emunah, 7000 Rockland Hills Drive, Baltimore, MD 21209, on Monday at 7 p.m., Tuesday 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. and Wednesday 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Then at Beth El Congregation, 8101 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21208, on Thursday at 8 a.m. and 6:45 p.m. and Friday 7:45 a.m. and 6 p.m.