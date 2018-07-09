On June 30, 2018, Stephen Rosenbaum, son of the late Shirley and Sam Rosenbaum: devoted husband of Rebecca Snyder; loving father of Eric and Bryan Rosenbaum ; cherished uncle of Scott, Brandi, Chad, Brett and Emily Buffington and Katie (Buffington) and Austin Hughes; adoring great-uncle of Ellie, Sam, Wyatt and Kelly Buffington. Stephen was born and raised in Baltimore and was in the first graduating class of Pikesville High School. He moved his family to California in 1984. He was laid to rest in Fallbrook, Calif. Contributions in his memory may be made to Homes for Our Troops, hfotusa.org, an organization whose mission is to build and donate specially adapted custom homes nationwide for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans, to enable them to rebuild their lives.