On June 22, 2018, Samuel Leonard Bernstein passed away. He was 19 years old. Sam grew up in Baltimore and attended Beth Tfiloh. He served in the U.S. Navy. Most recently, he had been living in Schuylkill Haven, Pa.

No written summary could encapsulate Sam. He was often quiet, sometimes enigmatic and always brilliant. He was deeply interested in unpacking and understanding the human experience. He loved animals, movies and philosophy and the Red Hot Chili Peppers. Sam was capable of great kindness and had a knowing and mischievous smile. Sam will be forever missed by many. Surviving family includes parents Steven and Carol Bernstein; brothers Matthew and Jeremy; sisters Rachel and Valerie; paternal grandmother JoAnn Leigh; and three nieces and four nephews.

Interment was at United Hebrew Cemetery, Halethorpe, Md. on Sunday, June 24, 2018.