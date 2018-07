On July 5, 2018, Albert Becker, devoted husband of the late Charlotte Becker (nee Steinberg) and Arlyn Becker (nee Bank); loving father of Helene (Gary) Lenet and Dr. Steven (Gayle) Becker; dear brother of the late Harry Becker, Yetta Pimes, Anne Friedman, Henry Becker, Benjamin Becker and Herbert Becker; cherished grandfather of Candice Lenet, Jodi (Alon) Street, Kevin (Vered) Becker, Michael Becker (fiancee Erica Young), Jared (Ahna) Becker, Dr. Rachel (Dave) Rapkin, Ali Streimer (Michelangelo Melano) and Shelby (Michael) Albo; adored great-grandfather of Eleana Lenet, Noa Street, Nadav Street, Dahlia Becker, Tamar Becker, Max Becker, Alexandra Rapkin and Miller Rapkin; dear son of the late Samuel and Jennie Becker. Interment at Chevra Ahavas Chesed Cemetery, Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Sports Boosters of Maryland, 1 Emerald Ridge Court, Baltimore, MD 21209 or Weekend Backpacks For Homeless Kids, P.O. Box 21486, Baltimore, MD 21282. In mourning at 12118 Heneson Garth, Owings Mills, MD 21117, Sunday following interment with a service at 7 p.m., and Monday beginning at noon with a service at 7 p.m.