On July 4, 2018, Harriet Stape (nee Silverman), beloved wife of the late Leonard Stape; cherished mother of Susan (Larry) Weissman and Andrew (Robin) Stape; devoted sister of Ferne Rubin; loving grandmother of Beth Weissman and Jared Stape; dear daughter of the late Isadore and Jean Silverman; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Funeral services and interment will be held at Oheb Shalom Memorial Park, Berrymans Lane on Sunday, July 8, at 11 a.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 100 Painters Mill Road, Suite 800, Owings Mills, MD 21117.