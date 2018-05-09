Slippery Slope in Israel

Sadly, Ira Friedman lacks a realistic view for what is really happening in Israel (“Letters,” May 4). Israel’s democracy is eroding rapidly with an effort now in the Knesset to overturn the power of the Israeli Supreme Court to review Knesset decisions, which is just one part of the Israeli right-wing’s effort to elevate Israel’s Jewish character over its democratic character.

In addition, Palestinians are regularly harassed by settlers on the West Bank; Conservative and Reform Jews and their Rabbis are being delegitimized by Orthodox rabbis in Israel; and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is under multiple police investigations for corruption.

What I said in my article (“Israel at 70: Net Yet a ‘Light Unto the Nations,’” April 13) was that Israel has many accomplishments, but it has yet to approach the position of “light unto the nations” that early Zionist thinkers — and Israel’s first Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion — had hoped for. I stand by my position.