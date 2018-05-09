Another Cardin Achievement

Omitted from the JT’s April 27 opalescent profile of Shoshana Cardin was a signal accomplishment of hers that resonates until today: In 1989, she spearheaded the yeoman effort to beat back the Israeli Knesset “who is a Jew?” legislation, a campaign supported by haredi Jewish groups.

In such foursquare standing up to black-hat bullying, Shoshana Cardin was a stalwart champion and icon of religious pluralism. Thumbing her nose at the haredi diktat to non-haredi Jewry, i.e., pay and obey and keep women from carrying Torah scrolls to the Western Wall to pray, hers is a vigorous example of how to challenge religious extremism, inequality and abuse.