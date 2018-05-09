Solutions Lie with Israel’s Neighbors

Regarding the occupation in his column “Israel Has Come Far, But Still Has Work to Do” (April 27), Aaron Levin is putting the cart before the horse.

First, the Palestinian Authority has to establish control of Gaza and negotiate a final peace agreement with Israel. After it is signed, ratified and implemented, the conflict, and with it the occupation, will end. Terminating Israeli control of the West Bank (Judea and Samaria) before a final peace treaty risks creating another Gaza or South Lebanon on the Jewish state’s borders, an intolerable situation.

As for the larger issue Mr. Levin raises about the ideals expressed in Israel’s Declaration of Independence, I believe Israel is living up to them, especially its following statement: “We extend our hand to all neighboring states and peoples in a offer of peace and good neighborliness.” After 70-plus years, the Palestinian Arabs should respond positively to this offer and end their struggle against the Jewish homeland once and for all.