I read Del. Dan Morhaim’s opinion piece, published on April 20 (“Crime Bill Controversy”), and wanted to express my support to him and the entire District 11 team. Crime and healthcare are just a few of the many important issues that our legislators are working on for us in Annapolis. Those topics are never easy and will always have a lot of opinions and controversies surrounding them. I fully support our delegation and I am proud to have them represent me.