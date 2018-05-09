Close the Gap

The Associated: Jewish Community Federation of Baltimore’s Jewish Professional Women hosted its annual LeadHERship event on April 24, featuring author Joanne Lipman, former editor-in-chief of USA TODAY, for an inspiring conversation on closing the gender gap at work and in life. THE JPW Committee with Lipman, from left: Zhanna Maydanich of the Law Office of Zhanna Maydanich; Laurie Wasserman of Offit Kurman, Attorneys at Law; Joanne Lipman, author of “That’s What She Said: What Men Need to Know About Working Together”; Elizabeth Green of Pessin Katz Law, P.A.; and Laura Rubenstein of Wright Constable & Skeen.