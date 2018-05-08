On May 7, 2018, Edwin J. Snyder, beloved husband of Annette Snyder (nee Finkelstein); devoted father of Randi Snyder and Neil Snyder; dear brother of Allan Snyder; loving son of the late Rose Snyder; adoring grandfather of Alex and Nick Snyder. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Wednesday, May 9, at 2 p.m. Interment at Beth El Memorial Park, Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to American Heart Association, Memorial and Tributes Processing Center, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060-9979. The family will be receiving at 1726 Reisterstown Road (Pikesville DoubleTree by Hilton) Pikesville, MD 21208, Wednesday only, beginning at 4 p.m.