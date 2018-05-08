On May 7, 2018, Simon Goldseker, beloved husband of the late Leah Goldseker (nee Mittleman); devoted father of Ana Goldseker (Dr. Sean Berenholtz), Deborah Goldseker (Rich Harris), Justin (Marissa) Baer and David Baer; dear brother of the late Enya Goldseker; loving son of the late Mary and Juan Goldseker; cherished grandfather of Madeline, Jacqueline, Alexander, Lucas, Skylar and April. Simon truly enjoyed the outdoors and to him, nothing is better than family. This made fishing with his grandchildren one of his favorite activities. A memorial service will be held at Woodholme Country Club, 300 Woodholme Ave., Pikesville, MD 21208 on Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at 2 p.m. with a reception to follow and a shiva service at 5 p.m. In mourning at 10805 Linson Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117, Thursday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. with a service at 5 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Chesapeake Bay Foundation, Attn: Membership Department, 6 Herndon Ave., Annapolis, MD 21403.